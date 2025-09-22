Justin Herbert's MVP-like drive to lift Chargers over Broncos has some shocking stats
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert authored one of his most memorable drives of his career to date to help put away the Denver Broncos during his team’s Week 3 win.
There, Herbert threw a touchdown to Keenan Allen with just under three seconds left after escaping a messy pocket.
Herbert went on the run, threw it across his body and had a defender in the face, all while taking a hit to the head from said defender that probably should have been flagged.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the 20-yard score had a completion probability of just 16.7 percent. Allen had just 0.6 yards of separation with a defender of his own blanketed all over him.
The numbers are as stunning as the highlight itself, which capped off a day in which he threw for 300 yards and the score while constantly pressured:
The Chargers have some work to do up front when it comes to getting healthy, if not making additions to the roster. But Herbert has been clutch this year in big moments, mercifully shutting down anyone silly enough to place the blame for last year’s playoff loss on him.
Overall, it feels like the Chargers have shaken off some of that “Chargers luck” from past years. Herbert getting Allen back, having a functional offense around him and finally being fully healthy isn’t hurting either, though.
