Keenan Allen's contract details revealed in Chargers return
A reunion at last: the Los Angeles Chargers and wide receiver Keenan Allen reached agreement to bring the franchise legend back to the blue and yellow. Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears last season as part of the Chargers shedding contracts for cap space. He was still productive with the Bears, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns, serving as one of Caleb Williams' most reliable targets.
After a year removed from Los Angeles, Allen is back with the Bolts. Allen signed a one-year, $8.52 million deal, according to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The deeper details haven't been released such as incentives or guaranteed money, but Allen's deal will put him amongst the top-paid Chargers players for 2025.
Over the Cap estimates the Chargers to have over $32 million in cap space for 2025, so a signing like this won't affect their operating budget at all. If Allen's $8.25 million deal is fully-guaranteed, he'd be the third-highest paid Chargers player heading into the regular season. Justin Herbert ($15 million) and Derwin James ($13.75 million) would be the only players ahead of him.
The Allen signing comes a few weeks after the retirement of Mike Williams, who the Chargers also brought back this offseason after releasing him the previous year. The Chargers now have a true veteran in the receiver room, as Allen has 11 seasons with the Bolts under his belt and extensive chemistry with Justin Herbert.
This is a reunion that will produce results.
