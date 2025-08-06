Unexpected Chargers WR making roster cuts difficult with recent play
All eyes have been on the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver group as of late. Following the retirement of Mike Williams, the Bolts were left without a true veteran in the room, along with another viable outside weapon for Justin Herbert. Ladd McConkey highlights the position, as he had a stellar rookie season last year.
McConkey clearly couldn't do it all by himself, as was evident in their Wild Card round loss. McConkey put up a ridiculous 195 yards and one touchdown, but those around him failed to even come close to the same amount of production. This offseason, the Bolts made sure to revamp their receiver room.
Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Oronde Gadsden II are all rookies that are headed towards a major role in 2025. One unexpected name could possibly be thrown into the mix, which is second year wideout Brenden Rice. The former USC product was drafted by the Chargers in the seventh round last season.
Rice is coming off of his best practice of the summer, where he hauled in two touchdowns along with some other tough catches in crucial situations.
"Second-year receiver Brenden Rice had perhaps his best training camp practice in a Chargers uniform Sunday. He caught two touchdowns in 11-on-11. Lance attempted another fade, this one to Rice. Rice jumped over cornerback Deane Leonard and made a contested catch for the touchdown."
"Later in practice, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei connected with Rice on a deep-shot touchdown. Rice ran a post. Uiagalelei threw into double coverage, and Rice came down with the reception in between safety Kendall Williamson and cornerback Eric Rogers."
Leaping grabs in double coverage? That's absurd. Rice will definitely make roster cuts tough if he continues to produce like this.
