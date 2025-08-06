Chargers' hyped rookie getting pushed by former UDFA
Last Thursday night was the first time the Los Angeles Chargers had a chance to show what they can do on the field against another opponent.
The team proved that they were more than ready with their 34-7 win over the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.
RELATED: Did NFL insider just reveal hurdle preventing Chargers’ reunion with Keenan Allen?
There were a few players who made a statement during the game, including linebacker Caleb Murphy, who, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, is making life hard for Chargers' rookie Kyle Kennard.
After Murphy's performance last Thursday and the way he has been playing in training camp, Popper posed the question of what it means for Kennard if Murphy earns the starting role.
"Where does Murphy’s ascension leave fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard? Kennard did not practice Sunday. He has shown up as a physical run defender. But Kennard has yet to flash as a pass rusher in camp," writes Popper.
RELATED: 5 eligible Chargers worthy of increased discussion for Hall of Fame enshrinement
Kennard was a star during his college run with South Carolina. Last season, Kennard led the SEC in sacks with 11.5, helping him earn All-American honors.
The battle between Murphy and Kennard is one of those good problems to have for any team. Having two talents who are first-string worthy bodes well for this Chargers defense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh visited Denzel Perryman in jail after LB’s arrest
Ladd McConkey, Mekhi Becton injury updates from Chargers training camp
Keenan Allen receives wild take with Chargers reunion imminent
Chargers make roster moves before Week 1 preseason vs. Saints
Chargers' Khalil Mack shares thoughts on his NFL future beyond 2025
Jim Harbaugh shares positive update on running back Najee Harris