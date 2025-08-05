Khalil Mack campaigns for Keenan Allen return to Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are in need of wide receiver help, and a familiar name is rumored to be interested in a reunion.
Keenan Allen, who spent the first 11 years of his career with the Chargers, is still looking for his home in 2025. Allen, who spent last season with the Chicago Bears, is taking his time to find the right place and his former teammate, Khalil Mack, hopes Los Angeles is the right fit.
Mack was asked about Allen’s potential return, and said it would “be a boost,” while referring to Allen as “Mr. 3rd down.”
Allen was still productive for Chicago, recording 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.
The veteran is second in franchise history in receptions (904) and receiving yardage (10,530). He’s behind Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates, who has 955 receptions for 11,841 yards. Allen could surpass him in receptions as early as this season, if he returns, but the yardage might be out of reach unless he returns for multiple years.
