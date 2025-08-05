Charger Report

Khalil Mack campaigns for Keenan Allen return to Chargers

Keenan Allen would be welcome back to the Los Angeles Chargers if Khalil Mack had his way.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are in need of wide receiver help, and a familiar name is rumored to be interested in a reunion.

Keenan Allen, who spent the first 11 years of his career with the Chargers, is still looking for his home in 2025. Allen, who spent last season with the Chicago Bears, is taking his time to find the right place and his former teammate, Khalil Mack, hopes Los Angeles is the right fit.

RELATED: Derwin James reveals wild birthday gift he received from Jim Harbaugh

Mack was asked about Allen’s potential return, and said it would “be a boost,” while referring to Allen as “Mr. 3rd down.”

Allen was still productive for Chicago, recording 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.

The veteran is second in franchise history in receptions (904) and receiving yardage (10,530). He’s behind Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates, who has 955 receptions for 11,841 yards. Allen could surpass him in receptions as early as this season, if he returns, but the yardage might be out of reach unless he returns for multiple years.

Los Angeles wide receiver Keenan Allen runs the ball ahead of Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen runs the ball ahead of Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh visited Denzel Perryman in jail after LB’s arrest

Ladd McConkey, Mekhi Becton injury updates from Chargers training camp

Keenan Allen receives wild take with Chargers reunion imminent

Chargers make roster moves before Week 1 preseason vs. Saints

Chargers' Khalil Mack shares thoughts on his NFL future beyond 2025

Jim Harbaugh shares positive update on running back Najee Harris

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News