Did NFL insider just reveal hurdle preventing Chargers’ reunion with Keenan Allen?
The Los Angeles Chargers signing Keenan Allen has felt like a forgone conclusion for a long time.
Even before Mike Williams’ surprising retirement at the start of training camp, the Chargers and Allen getting back together felt inevitable, especially as the veteran wide receiver continued to sit in free agency after one year with the Chicago Bears.
That idea has only escalated with Allen recently visiting Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers.
RELATED: The Justin Herbert-Oronde Gadsden connection is beginning to look lethal
But there might be a hiccup.
While talking about the situation, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport dropped an interesting nugget pertaining to money.
“Strong feelings between Allen and the organization are still there,” Rapoport said. “It’s just a question of is Allen going to take it. He’s a proud guy, he’s made a lot of plays. He is getting up in years but still wants the kind of money that he has basically earned over the course of his career.”
That’s a bit jumbled and vague, considering Allen was most recently on an $80 million extension that had a cap hit north of $10 million five years in a row.
But the theme is simple: Money is the hurdle.
RELATED: Chargers' Ladd McConkey offers interesting Keenan Allen talk around reunion buzz
Chargers fans know the team has been stingy with the cash. They’re only going to go so high on the money with a 33-year-old wideout, no matter how much fans might crave the reunion.
Allen did put up 744 yards and seven scores last year and seems like a good projected fit with Ladd McConkey. He’d also be a good mentor for names like second-round pick Tre Harris.
But the Chargers also have leverage. Allen hasn’t had the hottest market and the more Harris and especially rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith put up big preseason performances, the less they outright need Allen to come save the day.
For now, it sounds like the Chargers and Allen haven’t agreed on the money side of things, no matter how much everything else seems to make sense.
