Derwin James reveals wild birthday gift he received from Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers are back on the training camp grind after a dominant performance in their win over the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game last week.
Expectations around the franchise haven't been this high in a long time. Recently, Kay Adams brought her show "Up & Adams" to camp and spoke with a few players.
One of those players was safety Derwin James. The four-time Pro Bowler revealed a birthday gift he received from head coach Jim Harbaugh that you must hear to believe.
Harbaugh got his top safety a pocket knife, but it wasn't just any pocket knife. The knife had a saying made popular by the Harbaugh family engraved on it. "Who's got it better than us? Nobody?"
The backstory to the saying is one that is also engraved in my brain. During an episode of "The Dan Patrick Show", many moons ago, Harbaugh told the story of how his father would say that to him and his brother John growing up, and it just stuck.
Nobody loves the game of football like a Harbaugh. As a former player, you can see the fire for the game has never left his eyes. It can be contagious, and it's easy to see the players enjoy it.
