Khalil Mack reveal could be bad news for Joey Bosa
The Los Angeles Chargers got what could be considered good news this week when it went public that Khalil Mack intends to stave off retirement and keep playing.
That could spur a Mack return to the Chargers despite his scheduled trip to free agency soon.
It could also mean the end of the Joey Bosa era for the Chargers.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers player adds spice to DK Metcalf trade buzz
He might be going on 34 years old and on an understandable downswing in production, but Mack’s possible return would cost a hefty bit of cap space. While the Chargers have plenty of cash to go around, the domino effect could be choosing to let Bosa free to balance the scales a little, enabling them to pour the savings into other positions.
Letting Bosa go via cut or trade this offseason could free up roughly $25 million in cap space for the Chargers.
Production and availability (and those pesky offside penalties) are things working against Bosa in this conversation despite the fact he won’t turn 30 until this July. He’s had problems staying on the field and, over the last three seasons, has appeared in five, nine, and 14 games, totaling just 14 total sacks along the way. He finished 36th in pass rush productivity this year at Pro Football Focus.
On paper, the Chargers could afford to keep Bosa and re-sign Mack, going slightly “all-in” on a title chase next year. But with the promising Tuli Tuipulotu waiting for a bigger role and high-end draft assets to spend, there’s a reality where the Chargers take Bosa’s savings and put it right into a new Mack contract, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Is Chargers' $9.3 million starting OL on the cutting block?
Chargers offense dramatically changes in Mel Kiper's first 2025 NFL mock draft
Chargers' crucial free agent gets honest on future with team
Khalil Mack's quote hints at Chargers' chances of getting him back
Insider stokes the flames on Chargers' pursuit of top WR
Los Angeles Chargers player adds spice to DK Metcalf trade buzz