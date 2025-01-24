Charger Report

Khalil Mack reveal could be bad news for Joey Bosa

Chris Roling

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers got what could be considered good news this week when it went public that Khalil Mack intends to stave off retirement and keep playing

That could spur a Mack return to the Chargers despite his scheduled trip to free agency soon. 

It could also mean the end of the Joey Bosa era for the Chargers. 

He might be going on 34 years old and on an understandable downswing in production, but Mack’s possible return would cost a hefty bit of cap space. While the Chargers have plenty of cash to go around, the domino effect could be choosing to let Bosa free to balance the scales a little, enabling them to pour the savings into other positions. 

Letting Bosa go via cut or trade this offseason could free up roughly $25 million in cap space for the Chargers. 

Production and availability (and those pesky offside penalties) are things working against Bosa in this conversation despite the fact he won’t turn 30 until this July. He’s had problems staying on the field and, over the last three seasons, has appeared in five, nine, and 14 games, totaling just 14 total sacks along the way. He finished 36th in pass rush productivity this year at Pro Football Focus

On paper, the Chargers could afford to keep Bosa and re-sign Mack, going slightly “all-in” on a title chase next year. But with the promising Tuli Tuipulotu waiting for a bigger role and high-end draft assets to spend, there’s a reality where the Chargers take Bosa’s savings and put it right into a new Mack contract, too.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

