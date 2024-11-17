Is Khalil Mack playing today? Injury updates for Chargers defender
Unfortunately for Los Angeles Chargers fans, Khalil Mack has surpassed Joey Bosa as the most interesting injury storyline heading into the Week 11 primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Mack suffered an injury in Week 9, then played just four snaps in Week 10. This week, he admitted he suffered a setback during that limited showing and was a DNP in practice all week.
Here’s a look at a list of running updates before kickoff.
Khalil Mack injury update
Mack was questionable on the final injury report for Sunday. While he admitted he suffered the injury setback, he remained adamant he would suit up against the Bengals, though. It sounds like he’ll be active, at least.
Injury takeaway for Chargers
A week ago, Mack was active, yet didn’t even reach the 10-snap mark. Depending on where he’s at after the reaggravation, this could be a pitch-count game similar to what Bosa has done for weeks. That would be a brutal development for a Chargers defense tasked with somehow slowing Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and other Cincinnati weapons. Tuli Tuipulotu, at least, keeps having breakout games in the rotation.
