Will Ladd McConkey, DJ Chark play today? Injury updates on Chargers WRs
The Los Angeles Chargers have two key members of Justin Herbert’s offense nursing injuries ahead of the team’s Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints.
Ladd McConkey and DJ Chark were two of the seven skill position players around Herbert battling injuries on a short week after the Monday night loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Here’s the latest on the big names.
Ladd McConkey injury update
- Dealing with a hip injury, McConkey was “questionable” on the final injury report.
- A Saturday night report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the following: “Chargers WR Ladd McConkey, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to a hip injury, is expected to play vs. the Saints, per source.”
DJ Chark injury update
- The Chargers opened the 21-day window for Chark to return from IR before Week 7. He then appeared to be battling a new injury, different from the one that landed him on IR.
- Chark was also “questionable” on the final injury report and Saturday roster moves seemed to suggest he won’t be activated for a second straight week.
Injury takeaway for Chargers
The hope has to be that McConkey isn’t as clearly playing through injury as he was last week when he struggled. The Chargers have already elevated two wideouts from the practice squad as depth. Much of the work could again fall to tight end Will Dissly and a depth wideout like Simi Fehoko.
