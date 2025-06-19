2024 NFL re-draft proves Chargers got it right with 'perfect pick' in Joe Alt
The Los Angeles Chargers had a tough decision to make during the 2024 offseason. It was the first year of the Joe Hortiz/Jim Harbaugh regime, looking to make a statement on how they wanted to construct their own roster. The Bolts held the No.5 overall pick at the time, with many campaigning for the team to select a weapon for star quarterback Justin Herbert.
While weapons are important for a quarterback, so is protection. The Chargers decided to select Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt, forgoing taking a wideout. It was a scrutinized pick at the time, not due to Alt's game, but many thought the decision to pass on a top-tier receiver would come back to bite them. One year later and the Chargers came away with arguably the best draft class in 2024.
Alt was great as a rookie, but Ladd McConkey's insane first year also proved that the Chargers made the right decision. In Bleacher Report's 2024 re-draft, they still had the Bolts selecting Alt at No.5 overall.
"Notre Dame's Joe Alt was the perfect pick for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, and he's still the perfect pick for them in our redraft. The Chargers have their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, and they have a head coach who loves a powerful offensive line in Jim Harbaugh. Alt, the top-ranked lineman on the B/R final big board, has all the tools needed to be a franchise centerpiece."
Alt created a bookend tackle duo with fellow first round pick Rashawn Slater, whom the Bolts selected with the No.13 overall pick in 2021. Entering a pivotal second year, it'll be exciting to see how Alt helps the Chargers' offense get going in 2025.
