Next wave of Chargers leaders sets the example with offseason workouts together
The Los Angeles Chargers have a core group of veteran leadership pushing Jim Harbaugh’s new era to be the best it can be.
Most of those new guys were just spotted training together in a viral social media video fans will love, too.
The players involved? Khalil Mack, Derwin James and Daiyan Henley.
Henley is the odd man out here in terms of age and time in the NFL, sure. But he’s quickly been morphing into a key locker room leader in his own right. And with the way he’s progressing on the field, he’ll be around for a long, long time, provided the Chargers keep re-signing him.
Either way, it is sure to be nice for Chargers fans to see such a core group of players linking up and working out together at a point in the offseason where team work isn’t mandatory. And fans aren’t that far removed from wondering if Mack would retire during his scheduled trip to free agency.
Instead, the dynamic trio are working out together and setting an example that very much aligns with the Jim Harbaugh way:
