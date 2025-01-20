Los Angeles Chargers' 2024 MVP won't shock fans
The Los Angeles Chargers fanbase shouldn't be too disappointed with the season the team had. The Chargers finished the year 11-6 with a postseason appearance.
Things didn't go well in the team's wild-card matchup with the Houston Texans. However, summing up the season with one performance doesn't seem fair.
Getting to the postseason is a difficult journey for any team. The Chargers proved the doubters wrong and found themselves as one of the 14 teams vying for a Super Bowl.
One player led that charge, and it shouldn't be a surprise to the fans who the MVP of this team was this season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had the highest grade of any player on the team this season.
Herbert posted a 91.2 grade. The 2024 season for Herbert was one to remember. The former Oregon star finished the regular season with 3,870 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes, and just three interceptions.
The four interception performances in the wild-card loss will be talked about a lot this offseason. The question of whether Herbert can become elite will be pounded in the head of the fanbase.
However, without Herbert, this team doesn't even sniff a postseason berth. Herbert is the biggest reason they ever stood a chance at all this season.
The Chargers quarterback is deserving of this honor, and it could be the perfect news to create even more hunger for the entire team to become better in 2025.
