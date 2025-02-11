Los Angeles Chargers aggressively trade up with Colts in new 1st round mock draft
One year ago, the Los Angeles Chargers got aggressive in the NFL draft and traded up for a player in Ladd McConkey who blossomed into a star right away.
In hindsight, the trade with the New England Patriots looks like a massive ripoff when considering all the moving parts.
Might the Chargers try something similar this year – in the opening round?
Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz do just that in a new mock draft from Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema, where the Chargers jump from No. 22 to No. 14 in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to select Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan:
“The Chargers could sit back and get a good receiver at No. 22, but if Tetairoa McMillan is within range, I wonder if they’ll make a few calls, especially with 11 draft picks in hand. As for the Colts, general manager Chris Ballard is a scout at heart, and he will know the real value of this draft is in having more picks between the late first round and late third round.”
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers save star free agent from 'penny-pinching' team in projections
The full compensation of the projected trade: “Chargers receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 14), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 116); Colts receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 22), 2025 second-round pick (No. 55), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 124), 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 159)”
McMillan, who has 2,700-plus receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over his last two seasons alone, certainly might not make it to the Chargers’ original pick.
But it’s worth wondering if Hortiz would really want to cough up these types of assets for almost any prospect. After last year’s first two picks turned into Joe Alt and McConkey, sacrificing a second-round pick to move up in the first round might not be all that appealing.
This is also true given the wealth of major free agent and trade candidate wideouts who could have an interest in joining the Chargers as it is.
Still, it’s something to keep in mind – the Chargers don’t lack for options when it comes time to do right by Justin Herbert this offseason.
