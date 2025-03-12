Los Angeles Chargers fight off other teams to retain free-agent LB
The Los Angeles Chargers have let a rather surprising number of big names slip away in free agency so far.
Linebacker Troy Dye, though, won’t be one of them.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers re-signed Dye to a two-year deal worth $5.5 million that could escalate up to $8 million. The report also notes that “several teams were in it until the end” before the Chargers got it done.
RELATED: Najee Harris contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed
Dye, 28, is a former fourth-round pick who joined the Chargers last season on a prove-it deal and excelled in his role. He was key depth in the rotation and as a member of the special teams unit, which was more important than ever for the team to get back after another core special-teams presence left in free agency the day prior.
Unlike other prove-it deal names like Poona Ford and Kristian Fulton, the Chargers get Dye back and reward him with a few years on a new contract, plus the upside for more through incentives.
