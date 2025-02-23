Chargers steal Myles Garrett on the cheap in wild trade proposal
There are about a million and one hypothetical Myles Garrett trade proposals floating out there right now, and whether or not the Cleveland Browns actually move him remains to be seen.
If the Browns do decide to legitimately field offers for Garrett, the Los Angeles Chargers will absolutely be one of top potential destinations.
The Chargers make a whole lot of sense for the superstar defensive end. They have a ton of cap room, they need a pass rusher with the futures of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa in doubt and they would provide Garrett with the opportunity to contend for a Super Bowl.
Of course, the cost to acquire Garrett would likely be steep, but Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has put together a trade package in which Los Angeles would get off easy.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers urged to make startling mistake with star player
Moton has the Chargers landing Garrett, a 2026 third-round draft pick and a 2026 seventh-rounder in exchange for the 22nd overall pick this year, a 2025 fourth-rounder, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round selection.
So not only would the Bolts manage to acquire Garrett without surrendering multiple first-round draft choices, but they would even net some picks back in the deal to even the score.
It seems hard to imagine Los Angeles saying no to this potential trade offer, as Garrett would instantly bolster the defense, and it's not like the Chargers' first-round pick is a top-10 selection.
Of course, Los Angeles would still need to address its glaring offensive issues, such as finding more weapons for Justin Herbert and patching up the offensive line, but if it is able to bring in Garrett, it would obviously represent a colossal addition for the club.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ trade with Titans is officially a massive ripoff
Former Chargers 1st-round pick is already on cutting board with new team
Chargers floated as team that could get call from Seahawks about blockbuster trade
Los Angeles Chargers' big move spells ominous news for star DB
Chargers somehow net a comp pick while Bears look hilariously bad
Big-spending Commanders urged to add productive pass-rusher from Chargers