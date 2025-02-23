Chargers could replace Joey Bosa by overpaying for suspect pass rusher
The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be leaning toward cutting long-time defensive end Joey Bosa this offseason, which would free up $25 million extra in cap space.
The Chargers already have a lot of cap room as it is, so releasing Bosa would make their financial situation even cushier.
Of course, the question is, if Los Angeles does release Bosa, how will it replace him?
Daniel Popper of The Athletic has identified a possible candidate to fill Bosa's shoes: Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat.
"Which top-of-the-market free agent are they going to prioritize?" Popper wrote. "... Is it Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat? That would provide a replacement for Joey Bosa, a potential cap casualty. It will be fascinating to see how Harbaugh and Hortiz spend their space. We’ll be searching for any indication of their plan in Indy."
Sweat logged six tackles and 2.5 sacks in a dominant performance during the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, putting himself in a fantastic position heading into free agency.
But here's the thing about Sweat: he registered a solid 41 tackles and eight sacks during the regular season, and he has posted double-digit sacks just once since entering the NFL in 2018.
Based on his brilliant performance against the Chiefs, Sweat will surely land a hefty deal next month, and it stands to reason that the 28-year-old will probably get overpaid.
Do the Chargers really want to go in that direction with their available money? Or would they be better off allocating their resources elsewhere and perhaps pursuing a cheaper edge rusher in free agency or maybe the NFL Draft?
Sweat is a good player, but he's not a great one, so Los Angeles will definitely have to think long and hard about whether or not he is worth the contract he is about to receive.
