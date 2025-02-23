Charger Report

Chargers could replace Joey Bosa by overpaying for suspect pass rusher

The Los Angeles Chargers have been linked to a potentially overrated pass rusher to replace Joey Bosa this NFL offseason.

Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be leaning toward cutting long-time defensive end Joey Bosa this offseason, which would free up $25 million extra in cap space.

The Chargers already have a lot of cap room as it is, so releasing Bosa would make their financial situation even cushier.

Of course, the question is, if Los Angeles does release Bosa, how will it replace him?

Daniel Popper of The Athletic has identified a possible candidate to fill Bosa's shoes: Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat.

"Which top-of-the-market free agent are they going to prioritize?" Popper wrote. "... Is it Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat? That would provide a replacement for Joey Bosa, a potential cap casualty. It will be fascinating to see how Harbaugh and Hortiz spend their space. We’ll be searching for any indication of their plan in Indy."

Los Angeles Chargers urged to make startling mistake with star player

Sweat logged six tackles and 2.5 sacks in a dominant performance during the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, putting himself in a fantastic position heading into free agency.

But here's the thing about Sweat: he registered a solid 41 tackles and eight sacks during the regular season, and he has posted double-digit sacks just once since entering the NFL in 2018.

Based on his brilliant performance against the Chiefs, Sweat will surely land a hefty deal next month, and it stands to reason that the 28-year-old will probably get overpaid.

Do the Chargers really want to go in that direction with their available money? Or would they be better off allocating their resources elsewhere and perhaps pursuing a cheaper edge rusher in free agency or maybe the NFL Draft?

Sweat is a good player, but he's not a great one, so Los Angeles will definitely have to think long and hard about whether or not he is worth the contract he is about to receive.

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

