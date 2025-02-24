Chargers: Surprise free agents could spotlight as J.K. Dobbins replacements
The Los Angeles Chargers have some interesting directions they could go at the running back position this offseason.
After a Comeback Player of the Year-worthy season, J.K. Dobbins heads to free agency and might not be that easy to retain if he hits the open market. Veteran Gus Edwards has the feel of a cut candidate with one year left on his current contract.
If the Chargers don’t get Dobbins back, though, some downright surprising names might be available in free agency. One of those, as pointed out by CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell, is Rico Dowdle of the Dallas Cowboys:
“Dowdle's 2024 season showed he can be a team's dependable, every-down back. He became the first running back in Cowboys history to rush for over 1,000 yards on the strength of being one of the NFL's most efficient rushers. His 53.6% rushing success rate on 235 carries was the sixth-best in the NFL in 2024.”
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers urged to make startling mistake with star player
The Chargers are listed as a “best team fit” there and it makes sense, considering Dowdle is still quietly just 26 years old and only has 331 pro carries on his resume, suggesting he’s got plenty left to offer.
Even more surprising, though, might be Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. He’s a risky play after injuries ended his last two seasons early, but that also means he could sign on a team-friendly deal with some major upside available on the field. Podell also lists him as a fit:
“Nick Chubb was on a Derrick Henry-like trajectory, but his body has betrayed him in each of the last two seasons. Chubb and Henry were the only players in the entire NFL with over 6,000 yards rushing and over 45 rushing touchdowns from 2018-2022, Chubb's first five seasons in the league. There was a legitimate case to argue Chubb was the league's top back entering the 2023 seasons, but that's when the injuries began to hit. ”
Of course, Dobbins also makes the list – and the Chargers land as a fit. That might be the ideal play for all parties, as he’s very much been established as a Jim Harbaugh culture guy at this point.
Dobbins is also just 26 years old, although he missed a handful of games to injury last year. If and when he does return, the Chargers could always look to the NFL draft as early as Round 1 to find a complement to him in a rotation rather than look at some of these risky-ish veterans.
