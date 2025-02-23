Charger Report

49ers hire another Los Angeles Chargers castoff

Another former Los Angeles Chargers coach has found a new home. The former coach will join a new staff at the former home of the Chargers head coach.

Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley made the move to join Kellen Moore's staff as defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.

Moore was once Staley's offensive coordinator during their time together with the Chargers. Now, the Saints will try to find success with a portion of a Chargers staff that didn't last.

However, Staley isn't the only former Chargers coach on the move this offseason. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is joining the San Francisco 49ers.

Bradley spent the last three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as the defensive coordinator. He will now join Robert Saleh's defensive staff in San Francisco.

Bradley spent four seasons with the Chargers (2017-2020) as the defensive coordinator. In his final season with the Chargers, Bradley's defense ranked 10th in yards allowed per game, with 343.4 yards.

This a strong hire for a 49ers team looking to get back on top of the NFC after a dreadful 2024-25 campaign.

Injuries played a role in a down year for the 49ers; however, the defense still finished eighth overall in yards allowed per game. A strong unit is adding great additions to their coaching staff that have Chargers roots.

