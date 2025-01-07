Former Los Angeles Chargers coach pops up in NFL head coach rumors around Jets
The Los Angeles Chargers, in a dramatic shift from last year’s messy exit for Brandon Staley before finding Jim Harbaugh, can focus on the playoffs instead of the head-coaching hiring cycle.
But other former Chargers coaches remain prominent in the NFL rumor mill.
It isn’t Staley coming up in the rumors, though—it’s Anthony Lynn. According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Lynn is a name to keep an eye on for the New York Jets in the coming days and weeks.
This has been a long time coming for Lynn, one of three head coaches hired by former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco. Since steering the Chargers to a 33-31 record from 2017-2020, he went on to serve one year as offensive coordinator in Detroit before stints in San Francisco and Washington, where he’s currently the running backs coach and run-game coordinator.
What’s interesting is whether Lynn’s ties to former Jets head coach Rex Ryan simply mean he’ll be a coordinator in New York, should Ryan get the job again.
Either way, Lynn’s tenure with the Chargers has only looked better as time continues. That 2018 campaign that featured a playoff win was one of the best franchise seasons of the 2010s, especially compared to Staley’s tenure, and he steered the ship during the relocation.
After a long wait, Lynn sounds like he’s finally getting the interest he rightfully deserves.
