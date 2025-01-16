Jim Harbaugh doubles down on Michigan Wolverines in 2-round mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers will undoubtedly be looking for help on the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL draft.
That’s certainly not a bad thing, considering the way the Chargers wound up identifying and getting aggressive in trading up for breakout rookie wideout Ladd McConkey last year.
Mock drafts, of course, just can’t help but lean into that Jim Harbaugh-Michigan Wolverines connection, like The Athletic’s Dane Brugler does in his new two-round effort. There, the Chargers take tight end Colston Loveland at No. 22.
“A big, fast and reliable pass catcher, Loveland would help fix several of the Chargers’ offensive woes,” Brugler wrote. “And, obviously, no other head coach will be more familiar with how to use his skill set than Jim Harbaugh.”
It doesn’t stop there, either. In the second round at No. 55, Brugler has the Chargers taking Michigan edge Josaiah Stewart.
Not a bad haul—and it’s easy to ink in the Wolverines-Harbaugh link when Michigan has so maby great prospects going pro. Loveland could end up being the top player at his position in the class and Justin Herbert could use a dominant prospect there. Stewart would fill a gap in the rotation if the Chargers move on from one of, if not both Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
