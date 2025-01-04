Chargers' rising stars listed as biggest Pro Bowl snubs
The Los Angeles Chargers had some massive Pro Bowl snubs in the first year of the Jim Harbaugh era.
Maybe that shouldn’t be a shocker—sometimes these things lag behind the on-field success now that the perception of the Chargers has done a 180 as they now look like an annual playoff threat.
Anyway, over at ESPN, Ben Solak and Seth Walder listed Chargers stars Ladd McConkey and Daiyan Henley as two of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs this year.
Henley’s note in the writeup is especially impressive: “Henley has seen more targets as the nearest defender than any linebacker according to NFL Next Gen Stats, but he has allowed negative receiving EPA in coverage despite that volume. That's an impact player, and one integral to making the Chargers' defense go. I would have liked to see him acknowledged.”
Chargers fans don’t really need to hear about McConkey at this point—he’s been busy breaking Chargers franchise records previously held by Keenan Allen while being the lone legit receiving threat in the entire offense.
Even so, the fact Zay Flowers and Jerry Jeudy made it over McConkey is just straight-up unfortunate.
If this year is a sign of things to come for both players, though, Henley and McConkey will grab a handful of Pro Bowl nods before long.
