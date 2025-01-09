Former Chargers GM already fired by rival Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers started a new era before the 2024-25 season began. Not only did the team bring in new head coach Jim Harbaugh, but they also hired general manager Joe Hortiz.
Before Hortiz, the Chargers general manager role belonged to Tom Telesco. Telesco held the position from 2013 until he was let go last season.
Telesco was not unemployed long, as Chargers rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, hired Telesco to be their general manager.
That hiring has come to an end with the latest news.
Patience isn't a strong suit for the Raiders. The organization announced the firing of Telesco on Thursday.
This news comes shortly after the franchise let go of head coach Antonio Pierce after just one season with the team.
Chargers fans may have mixed feelings on Telesco. During his eleven years with the Chargers, the team appeared in the postseason just three times, never appearing in the AFC title game.
The Chargers had a record of 84-95 under Telesco's leadership. However, it took just one 4-13 season for the Raiders to say they had enough of Telesco.
