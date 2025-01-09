Footage of Tyreek Hill quitting on Dolphins emerges, should have Chargers staying away
The Los Angeles Chargers have been linked to a trade for Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill early and often ahead of the offseason by plenty of onlookers.
On paper, at least for some, a trade makes sense—go get Justin Herbert one of the best weapons in the NFL at one of the Chargers’ biggest positions of need, pairing him with breakout rookie Ladd McConkey to theoretically become unstoppable.
A bonus? Hill wants out from the Dolphins and has made that clear.
But here’s where things get messy for the Chargers before any talk about trade compensation and the like.
Hill quit.
The Dolphins and Hill have tried to massage over that fact in the days since the season ended. But footage of teammates asking Hill if he was taking himself out of the team’s season finale has surfaced, courtesy of onlookers such as David Furones of the Sun Sentinel:
One thing comes to mind seeing that footage and the messy fallout for the Dolphins—that just wouldn’t fly in Jim Harbaugh’s system.
That sounds silly, but the culture Harbaugh has built already is a big part of the reason the Chargers are in the playoffs in the “rebuild” year for the program. It’s why fifth-round rookies were embraced and enjoyed breakouts after earning playing time and why a “big” free-agent addition like DJ Chark can’t get on the field. Examples abound.
Tack on a huge asking price, likely in the second-round range, for a wideout who turns 31 in March and has a cap hit of roughly $28.7 million next season, and it feels like this whole situation is just the little extra nudge to make a Hill-to-Chargers trade impossible.
