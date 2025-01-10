One Chargers unit that must step up in wild-card matchup with Texans
The Los Angeles Chargers have the chance to seize a massive moment with a potential win over the Houston Texans this weekend.
A postseason victory will have this team 10 steps ahead of schedule for head coach Jim Harbaugh's so-called rebuild.
MORE: Chargers defense gets some reinforcements right before playoffs vs. Texans
A win means the Chargers are one step closer to the impossible dream. However, the team will need one unit to play the game of their lives.
The running game has not been a strong suit this season for the Chargers. The Chargers run game ranks 17th in the league, averaging just 110 yards per game.
That number will have to be a lot higher, as the Texans have the sixth-best passing defense in the league, as they only allow 201 yards through the air.
J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will be called upon to relieve some of the pressure on quarterback Justin Herbert and the passing game.
However, the Chargers will still lean heavily on Herbert in this game, as they should. Becoming a franchise quarterback means leading the team through any trouble.
But if the Chargers are hoping to make it to the divisional round, this team has to see some success with the run game.
