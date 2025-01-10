Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert send telling message to Ezekiel Elliott after RB’s arrival
The Los Angeles Chargers were the team Ezekiel Elliott chose to go ring-chasing with this postseason.
Likewise, the Chargers chose the former Dallas Cowboys running back in free agency for the same goal—and key members of the championship pursuit had a simple, blunt message for Elliott as he stepped in the building.
“Competitors welcome at the Los Angeles Chargers,” coach Jim Harbaugh said, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
That’s just one of those Harbaughisms that have been a staple of the season so far, but it speaks to the expectations for Elliott. If the veteran back picks things up quickly, he’ll see the field.
The man running the offense seems to agree.
“He’s picked it up pretty quickly and was out there today, so it’s cool to have him around,” quarterback Justin Herbert said.
With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both on the injury report ahead of the playoff game against the Houston Texans, Elliott has a chance to join the 53-man roster from the practice squad and see the field in short-yardage and passing scenarios.
Provided, of course, he matches the expectations laid out for him by the guy in charge.
