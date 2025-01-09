Charger Report

Chargers tabbed as shocking trade destination for Jets superstar

Could the Los Angeles Chargers put together a rather stunning trade for this New York Jets wide receiver?

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are definitely going to be in need of wide receiver help entering the offseason, as Ladd McConkey appears to be the only sure thing at the position heading into 2025.

Quentin Johnston has been largely disappointing, and Joshua Palmer is slated to hit free agency.

Heck, even if those two receivers returned next season, the Chargers would still need to bring in another reliable option.

Well, what about New York Jets superstar Davante Adams?

Adams has not generally been viewed as a trade candidate, but things could change if the Jets decide to part ways with Aaron Rodgers.

That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has listed Adams among his most likely trade candidates in the coming months, and he feels Los Angeles would be one of the top suitors.

"The Steelers fit that mold, as do the Los Angeles Chargers," Knox wrote. "Of course, if a team does trade for the 41-year-old Rodgers or signs him following his release, that team would instantly become a potential landing spot for Adams."

Adams began the 2024 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, but was traded to New York in October. in 14 games between both squads, the veteran caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.

Now 32 years old, Adams may no longer be the same unstoppable weapon from his Green Bay Packers days, but he has still logged five straight 1,000-yard seasons and would unquestionably bolster a rather thin Chargers receiving corps.

Given his age and the fact that he is due significant money through 2026, the Jets may also be willing to let Adams go for cheap. In that case, Los Angeles wouldn't have a whole lot to lose.

Then again, the money owed to Adams could be a stumbling block.

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

