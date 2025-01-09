Chargers tabbed as shocking trade destination for Jets superstar
The Los Angeles Chargers are definitely going to be in need of wide receiver help entering the offseason, as Ladd McConkey appears to be the only sure thing at the position heading into 2025.
Quentin Johnston has been largely disappointing, and Joshua Palmer is slated to hit free agency.
Heck, even if those two receivers returned next season, the Chargers would still need to bring in another reliable option.
Well, what about New York Jets superstar Davante Adams?
Adams has not generally been viewed as a trade candidate, but things could change if the Jets decide to part ways with Aaron Rodgers.
That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has listed Adams among his most likely trade candidates in the coming months, and he feels Los Angeles would be one of the top suitors.
"The Steelers fit that mold, as do the Los Angeles Chargers," Knox wrote. "Of course, if a team does trade for the 41-year-old Rodgers or signs him following his release, that team would instantly become a potential landing spot for Adams."
Adams began the 2024 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, but was traded to New York in October. in 14 games between both squads, the veteran caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.
Now 32 years old, Adams may no longer be the same unstoppable weapon from his Green Bay Packers days, but he has still logged five straight 1,000-yard seasons and would unquestionably bolster a rather thin Chargers receiving corps.
Given his age and the fact that he is due significant money through 2026, the Jets may also be willing to let Adams go for cheap. In that case, Los Angeles wouldn't have a whole lot to lose.
Then again, the money owed to Adams could be a stumbling block.
