Chargers unfazed by Khalil Mack announcement, add star edge in mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers received some good news when it was announced that star edge rusher Khalil Mack is not retiring.
Mack has been a dominant piece of the pass rush in his three years with the franchise, earning 31 sacks in that time.
However, Mack is a free agent this offseason, and he will be a heavy price for any team looking for his services.
Mack may be playing next season, but that doesn't mean he will be with the Chargers. This is why one latest mock draft has the team selecting an edge rusher.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News has the Chargers selecting Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. with the 22nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Chargers are awaiting Khalil Mack's decision about his future as a pending free agent who turns 34 in February. Joey Bosa needs to be boosted by a freakish pass-rushing bookend such as Pearce, who can at least be productive in special packages, if not straight up as Mack's replacement."
If Mack doesn't return, it would make sense for the franchise to go in this direction. Bosa's future is up in the air, and Mack isn't getting any younger.
Pearce finished his college career with 19.5 sacks, ten of those coming from a monster 2023 season. Adding the former Volunteers star to the edge rotation could be another monster pick by Jim Harbaugh.
