Should Los Angeles Chargers re-sign star edge rusher?
The Los Angeles Chargers have a few key names that will be in free agency this season. With that, the franchise will have some tough decisions ahead.
Letting go of talented players in hopes of getting it right in the draft or by signing players that could be potentially better is a risk.
However, the Chargers will need to be sure of one player when deciding their fate in free agency. That player is edge rusher Khalil Mack.
Known Star
Mack has been one of the best edge rushers of his era. A nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Mack's return would be a veteran presence the Chargers may need at the position.
The former first-round pick has spent three seasons with the Chargers, and in all three, Mack has earned a Pro Bowl selection.
Downward Trajectory
While Mack did earn a Pro Bowl selection this season, the 2024 campaign was not a season that Mack is used to having.
The star Chargers edge rusher finished with just six sacks on the season. That total ties the second-lowest of his career.
Mack is 33 years old, and unless you're LeBron James, father time comes for everyone. Keeping an aging pass rusher on a big contract could be the wrong decision.
No matter if the Chargers decide to keep Mack or not, the future Hall of Famer will get a nice paycheck this offseason.
