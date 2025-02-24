Charger Report

Chargers land historic weapon, reshape offense in striking trade proposal

The Los Angeles Chargers are being predicted to land a dominant offensive force in this NFL trade proposal.

Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh prepares to enter the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers definitely need to add some more weapons this offseason, and they have plenty of cap room to make that happen.

However, it will also be important for the Chargers to hit on their draft picks, especially considering that there will be a plethora of intriguing playmakers available.

Los Angeles currently owns the 22nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, but Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus is anticipating that the Chargers will trade up to get their man.

In a recent mock draft, Wasserman is predicting that Los Angeles will swing a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to acquire the 16th overall pick, sending No. 22, its third-rounder and a sixth-round selection back to the Cardinals in return.

Wasserman then has the Bolts selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 16.

"Trading up within the first round for a running back is rare these days, but so is a player as talented as Jeanty," Wasserman wrote. "After rewriting the PFF record books in 2024, Jeanty joins the NFL as the dynamic player the Chargers were missing in the run game last season, taking some pressure off Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey."

Jeanty finished 27 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders' single-season collegiate rushing record in 2024, racking up 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging seven yards per carry.

Los Angeles is in obvious need of a running back, as J.K. Dobbins is slated to hit free agency and Gus Edwards is certainly not a featured back.

If the Chargers can really find a way to land Jeanty, it could potentially reshape their offense in the best way possible.

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs past Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King (41) during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 31, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

