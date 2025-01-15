Los Angeles Chargers could land Packers star to fill big hole
The Los Angeles Chargers may need to address their secondary this offseason, as all three of Asante Samuel Jr., Kristian Fulton and Elijah Molden are slated to hit free agency.
The Chargers may opt to re-sign a couple of those pieces, if not all of them. However, there are also other avenues Los Angeles can explore.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports has identified one potential candidate in particular: Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Alexander could end up un the trade block this offseason, as he has played in just 14 games over the last two campaigns combined and has two years remaining on his deal.
"The pass defense has been aggressive this entire season under incoming head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter," Palacios wrote. " ... Alexander could be the perfect man in this situation since the Chargers need to prove next season they could make a deep playoff run and they could use that assist from him."
Of course, whether or not the Chargers would actually surrender legitimate assets for a player with such a checkered healthy history is up for debate.
There actually is a chance that the Packers could cut Alexander in the coming months, which would allow Los Angeles to pick him up without giving up any draft capital.
That seems like a more likely avenue for the Chargers to pursue, as they would actually be better off re-signing their own guys than swinging a trade for an injury-prone with a couple of years left on his contract.
There is no question that Alexander is a productive player when he is on the field, but that's just the thing: Alexander's availability is a massive concern, as he has appeared in just 34 contests since 2021.
