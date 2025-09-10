3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers Week 2 matchup with Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers will look to start the season 2-0 with their prime time matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.
A win would mean the Chargers are 2-0 on the season, as well as 2-0 in the AFC West. This is a pivotal game for both teams.
However, not everything is going according to plan for the Chargers leading up to their Monday night showdown with a rival. Here are three storylines to follow heading into the Week 2 matchup with the Raiders.
Denzel Perryman Out
Linebacker Denzel Perryman has suffered a high-ankle sprain and will more than likely miss all of September. This is a huge blow to the team, and one they will have to adjust to this weekend.
More From Najee Harris
Running back Najee Harris had just one carry in the team's Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is already hinting that the free agent acquisition will get a larger load in Week 2.
Continued Threat
To the surprise of many, wide receiver Quentin Johnston finally had his breakout moment in the Chargers' Week 1 victory. Will that performance be the standard for Johnston moving forward? If it is, the Charges offense could make history this year.
