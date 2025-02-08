Los Angeles Chargers lose key personnel to Clemson Tigers
Ahead of the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Chargers are holding on to hope that their staff doesn’t take further losses as other teams make outside hires.
The Chargers have already seen the Jacksonville Jaguars attempt to interview one of the most important pieces of the front office. Jim Harbaugh only just got done hiring a new coach to replace a “big loss” they suffered, too.
Unfortunately for the Chargers, another loss has come up anyway and it’s a little unexpected, at least for outsiders.
Clemson announced on Friday that Chargers senior director of college scouting Kevin Kelly will join the program as the director of player evaluation and acquisition.
That means the staff around Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz will undergo some notable shuffling just ahead of the draft (and it could get worse if a team like the Jaguars hires Chad Alexander, too).
Hortiz and the Chargers were wildly successful in the draft last year, nailing the Joe Alt pick, trading up to get Ladd McConkey, and appearing to find two starting-caliber cornerbacks in the fifth round, to name a few of the wins.
Now, the Chargers lose a piece of the puzzle that made all that possible during draft season itself.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers and Jim Harbaugh have each suffered on Super Bowl Sunday
Los Angeles Chargers warned to avoid this superstar WR
Derwin James sees red when talking about the Kansas City Chiefs
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh delivers bold message on Pete Carroll
Chargers get bad news about possible pursuit of NFL free agency's top name
RELATED: Derwin James sees red when talking about the Kansas City Chiefs