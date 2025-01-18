Chargers could make major move for perennial All-Pro defender
The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the best defensive teams in the NFL this season, but they are actually facing major questions on that side of the ball heading into the offseason.
Khalil Mack might retire, Joey Bosa could get cut and the Chargers' secondary—which was brilliant in 2024—is full of impending free agents.
As a result, there may be some roster turnover here, which means that Los Angeles may need to explore the open market for reinforcements.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports has identified a potential fit for the Chargers: Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Palacios says that Los Angeles should "embrace" adding Wagner, who has earned a whopping 11 straight All-Pro selections. Six of those were First-Team selections, but he has notched Second-Team All-Pro honors the last four years.
"He probably won’t have full-time duties but he has the attributes that [Jim] Harbaugh is looking for in a defensive old-school football," Palacios wrote.
Actually, Wagner probably would have full-time responsibilities in LA, seeing as how he played in 99 percent of the Commanders' defensive snaps during the 2024 regular season and managed to rack up 132 tackles and a couple of sacks.
Remember: Denzel Perryman is slated to hit free agency, and Wagner would be a significant upgrade over him, even at the age of 34.
Wagner entered the NFL in 2012 and has rattled off well over 100 tackles in every single one of his NFL campaigns, a truly amazing feat.
Perhaps even more amazing is Wagner's durability, as the Utah State product has only missed one game over the last six seasons.
Wagner is playing out 2024 on a one-year, $6.5 million deal, so the Chargers should absolutely be able to afford the nine-time Pro Bowler in free agency.
