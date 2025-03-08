Chargers could make Justin Herbert's life easier with surprising addition
The Los Angeles Chargers need weapons all over the place, as they lack wide receivers behind Ladd McConkey and their rushing attack is also a huge question mark.
This obviously makes life quite difficult for Justin Herbert, who doesn't really have many places to turn while operating the offense.
The Chargers have ample cap room, so they are expected to make an aggressive push to supply Herbert with more playmakers in the coming weeks, and they could also land him some more supporting talent in the NFL Draft.
With Los Angeles recently releasing running back Gus Edwards and with J.K. Dobbins slated to hit free agency, the Chargers could roll with a halfback early on in the draft, which is not something many expected heading into the offseason.
RELATED: Don't rule out a Joey Bosa return to the Los Angeles Chargers just yet
But Jason Reed of Bolt Beat feels that Los Angeles' decision to part ways with Edwards could indicate that the Chargers are planning on snatching North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton next month.
"There is one glaring answer with Edwards no longer on the roster: North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton." Reed wrote. "Hampton is widely viewed as the second-best running back in this draft class and is only behind the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley, Ashton Jeanty."
Hampton led the ACC in rushing each of the last two seasons, most recently racking up 1,660 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Additionally, the 21-year-old has shown promise as a receiver out of the backfield, as he caught 38 passes for 373 yards and a couple of scores this past season.
Bringing in Hampton would certainly make Herbert's job much easier, as it would allow him to lean on the ground game a little more and would provide him with an explosive weapon.
The Chargers own the 22nd and 55th overall picks over the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, and if they are planning on taking Hampton, they would more than likely be aiming to do so on Day 2.
