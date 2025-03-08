Charger Report

Chargers could make Justin Herbert's life easier with surprising addition

The Los Angeles Chargers may be gearing up to make a surprising addition to help quarterback Justin Herbert.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers need weapons all over the place, as they lack wide receivers behind Ladd McConkey and their rushing attack is also a huge question mark.

This obviously makes life quite difficult for Justin Herbert, who doesn't really have many places to turn while operating the offense.

The Chargers have ample cap room, so they are expected to make an aggressive push to supply Herbert with more playmakers in the coming weeks, and they could also land him some more supporting talent in the NFL Draft.

With Los Angeles recently releasing running back Gus Edwards and with J.K. Dobbins slated to hit free agency, the Chargers could roll with a halfback early on in the draft, which is not something many expected heading into the offseason.

But Jason Reed of Bolt Beat feels that Los Angeles' decision to part ways with Edwards could indicate that the Chargers are planning on snatching North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton next month.

"There is one glaring answer with Edwards no longer on the roster: North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton." Reed wrote. "Hampton is widely viewed as the second-best running back in this draft class and is only behind the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley, Ashton Jeanty."

Hampton led the ACC in rushing each of the last two seasons, most recently racking up 1,660 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns in 2024.

Additionally, the 21-year-old has shown promise as a receiver out of the backfield, as he caught 38 passes for 373 yards and a couple of scores this past season.

Bringing in Hampton would certainly make Herbert's job much easier, as it would allow him to lean on the ground game a little more and would provide him with an explosive weapon.

The Chargers own the 22nd and 55th overall picks over the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, and if they are planning on taking Hampton, they would more than likely be aiming to do so on Day 2.

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton.
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (RB09) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

