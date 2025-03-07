Don't rule out a Joey Bosa return to the Los Angeles Chargers just yet
Don’t count on Joey Bosa leaving the Los Angeles Chargers just yet, it seems.
While the Chargers made the obvious move before free agency by cutting Bosa to free up roughly $25 million in cap space, that doesn’t mean the two parties can’t get back together again.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the fair assumption while chatting about the news recently: “The door's not shut on the Chargers. The money was not gonna happen."
Rapoport did confirm that Bosa will check out the free-agent market, as expected. There’s reason to believe he’d look at linking up with his brother Nick Bosa on the San Francsico 49ers or perhaps go ring-chasing on a team like the Philadelphia Eagles.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh has a history of aggressively going after WRs like DK Metcalf
But the Chargers aren’t necessarily eliminated from the running, either. Jim Harbaugh and Co. have the look of contenders and Bosa knows the program and people there. But it wouldn’t have made sense from the player’s point of view to accept another pay cut for a second offseason in a row without first seeing what other teams might be willing to offer.
Of course, attentive fans will point out that similar things were said about other recent Chargers departures such as Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. They wound up elsewhere.
Then again, given how things panned out for those other former Chargers greats in new locations, perhaps Bosa skips the leaving part and just stays in town.
Either way, Bosa is still an option for the Chargers, at least for now. Getting him back on a cheaper deal, especially when Khalil Mack’s future is a question mark, would be a nice, but welcome surprise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' top Joey Bosa replacements in free agency
DK Metcalf trade rumors: Chargers likely won’t meet Seahawks’ asking price
Chargers cap space balloons to stunning number after Joey Bosa roster move
Chargers check all the boxes for what DK Metcalf reportedly wants in new team
Chargers select controversial Joey Bosa replacement in latest mock draft
Chargers have second-best odds to land this former All-Pro wideout