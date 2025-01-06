Los Angeles Chargers named top destination for star WR
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2024 NFL season with very limited depth at the wide receiver position thanks to subtracting both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Fortunately for the Chargers, rookie wideout Ladd McConkey enjoyed a spectacular campaign, and they received middling production from fellow receivers Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer.
As of right now, the position remains a clear need for Los Angeles with the offseason just around the corner, and the Chargers will almost certainly address it.
Los Angeles is projected to have significant cap room entering free agency, unlike last year when the Chargers were forced to trim some fat.
But even though the Bolts could technically pursue a big-name pass-catcher like Tee Higgins, they may also want to go bargain shopping.
One potential answer could be Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett, who represents a possible cut candidate.
David Latham of Last Word On Sports has pegged Los Angeles as a destination for Lockett in the event that the Seahawks part ways with him.
"The Los Angeles Chargers need another wide receiver in the worst way," Latham wrote. "While second-round pick Ladd McConkey is a legitimate stud, the rest of the depth chart needs some work. 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston is better off in a depth role and the rest of the pass-catchers are unremarkable veterans or uninspiring youngsters. Tyler Lockett might not be the ideal WR2 in today’s day and age, but he’s a fine fit for the run-heavy offense head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to run."
Lockett caught 49 passes for 600 yards and a couple of touchdowns while serving as Seattle's No. 3 option behind D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba this season.
The 32-year-old has spent his entire 10-year career with the Seahawks and registered four straight 1,000-yard campaigns between 2019 and 2022.
Lockett may not be that player anymore, but he would definitely provide a major boost for Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense in 2025.
