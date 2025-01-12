How many NFL draft picks do Chargers have in 2025?
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2024 season unfortunately came to an end in the Wild Card round. A 32-12 beatdown at the hands of the Houston Texans was a disappointing way to finish the season. Now that their season is over, the Chargers will shift focus toward the offseason.
One major factor they'll lean on going forward is the success of their 2024 draft class. Highlighted by Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey, the Chargers' regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh certainly hit on multiple picks in their first year together. Key contributors from the class also include Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still, Kimani Vidal and Junior Colson.
Now, the Chargers won't be picking early like last year, as they'll likely be making their selection in the back half of the first round. The Chargers are set to have eight picks when the draft rolls around in three months:
1st round (own)
2nd round (own)
3rd round (own)
4th round (own)
5th round (own)
6th round (own)
6th round (acquired from New England in J.C. Jackson trade)
7th round (acquired from Cleveland in Dustin Hopkins trade)
The actual spots where the Chargers will pick should be released shortly following the conclusion of Wild Card weekend.
