Chargers predicted to nab bigger version of Deebo Samuel for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers still need to add more weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert. Sorry, but just signing Mike Williams won't cut it.
The Chargers had the opportunity to swing a big trade for D.K. Metcalf, but they opted against it, and they have also remained oddly quiet in NFL free agency.
That means Los Angeles will probably be relying on the NFL Draft to fill out its receiving corps, and the good news is that there will be plenty of impressive wide receivers available next month.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network recently posted the latest edition of the site's seven-round mock draft, and in the third round, he has the Chargers landing TCU Horned Frogs star Savion Williams in what could be one of the draft's biggest steals.
"Drops and route-running footwork are areas of improvement for Savion Williams, but he’s a freak athlete with elite size, speed, and ball-carrier vision with the ball in his hands that makes him worth taking a Day 2 flyer on," Infante wrote.
At 6-foot-5 with terrific speed and leaping ability, Williams is unquestionably one of the best all-around athletes in this class and is also an incredibly unique weapon.
During his final season at TCU, the 23-year-old caught 60 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 322 yards and six scores. Think of a bigger version of Deebo Samuel.
Obviously, Williams still has to prove himself on the professional level, but there is a whole lot to like about the playmaker, and the Bolts would be wise to scoop him up if he were still available when they select at 86th overall in Round 3.
