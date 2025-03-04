Chargers could reshape offense with this towering weapon for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are in need of an offensive overhaul this offseason, as they ranked just 20th in the NFL in yardage this past year.
Much of that had to do with the fact that the Chargers didn't have a whole lot of reliable weapons, with Ladd McConkey representing Justin Herbert's only truly dependable target through the air. Los Angeles' rushing attack was rather ordinary, too.
The Chargers fortunately have a ton of cap space to add some pieces in free agency, but there really aren't a ton of game-changing options available on the open market. Yes, Los Angeles can pursue trades instead, but that can be difficult.
As a result, the Chargers may need to turn their attention to the NFL Draft fo find legitimate answers, and there is one Day 2 name that stands out above the rest: TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams.
Williams is generally being viewed as a third-round pick just because he is very raw, but there is no doubt that he has first-round talent and could ultimately develop into one of the best receivers—if not the best—in this draft class.
The 24-year-old stands 6-foot-5 and boasts incredible athleticism and is one of the most versatile weapons preparing to enter the NFL next month. During his final season at TCU, Williams hauled in 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 322 yards and six scores.
Think of a much bigger version of Deebo Samuel, which is absolutely terrifying. Just imagine the nuance that Williams could bring to the Bolts' offense.
The TCU product has all of the tools needed to become a dominant playmaker at the professional level, and the Chargers would be remiss not to strongly consider him on Day 2 of the draft.
Herbert is one of the best pure passers in the game, but he isn't going to be able to fully realize it if he doesn't have the proper weapons at his disposal. Williams could be the answer he sorely needs.
