Los Angeles Chargers superstar oddly listed as a top trade asset
When it comes to Los Angeles Chargers trade candidates this offseason, two names soar far above the rest.
One is, of course, pass-rusher Joey Bosa. Moving on from Bosa would free up $25.4 million in cap space. The other is embattled offensive lineman Trey Pipkins III, whose entire interior unit might be replaced and in doing so with Pipkins, the Chargers would save nearly $7 million.
When it comes to untouchables on the roster, though, Derwin James is likely a top-five name.
Alas, Bleacher Report’s offseason trade guide has listed James as one of the team’s top-three trade assets, citing his age and potential for a huge return:
“The other option would be Derwin James. The do-it-all safety returned to Pro Bowl form in Jesse Minter's defensive system. However, he's 28 years old and set to cost $23.8 million against the cap. They'd be able to clear up $9.6 million by trading him before June 1. It's not necessary because of the Chargers' cap health right now, but they might feel like it's best to sell while his stock is relatively high.”
The Chargers, though, will undoubtedly want to build around James for the future, not give him away and start over. He’s a core locker room and culture driver for Jim Harbaugh and super effective on the field, especially in new coordinator Jesse Minter’s scheme.
There is some merit to wondering if and when James might really start slowing down. But he’s only under his current contract through 2026 with cap hits roughly in that $24 million range.
Keep in mind, too, money isn’t a major concern for the Chargers right now. They have roughly $65 million in free cap space, which could balloon with a move like Bosa or even contract restructures.
