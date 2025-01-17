Los Angeles Chargers should target specific backup QB in 2025 NFL free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers surprised a lot of people this season on their way to a postseason berth.
One reason behind the successful season was quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert's four-interception performance in the wild card was an outlier, as the Charger quarterback only threw three in the entire regular season.
With the starting quarterback spot locked up for the Chargers, the team will still be in the market for a backup during free agency.
There's one free-agent quarterback who proved he can come in and lead a team to victory, and he should be on the Chargers' radar.
Cooper Rush
No backup did more for themselves this season than Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush filled in for injured Dak Prescott.
In those eight games, Rush led the team to four wins, tossing 12 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
No one ever expects the backup to be better than the starter. However, finding a backup the team can trust may be a challenge.
Rush has proven that he can deliver when thrust into the spotlight, which is something the Chargers haven't had to worry about much.
In five seasons, Herbert has started every regular season game three times. Health wasn't a concern this season, but it can't hurt to have a strong plan b.
