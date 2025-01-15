Justin Herbert's struggles in playoffs could have deeper meaning for Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers' quest to make a statement this postseason was epically shut down in their embarrassing wild-card loss to the Houston Texans.
A lot of things went wrong in the loss, including one of the worst performances by quarterback Justin Herbert in his young career.
Herbert tossed four interceptions in the loss. However, one statistic from the game that stands out could prove why Herbert had such a dreadful game.
Herbert and the Chargers' offense struggled against man coverage vs. the Texans. According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Herbert was 3 of 11 for 41 yards, with one interception and a sack when dealing with man coverage.
When asked if the issue with Herbert's struggles against man coverage were a seperation issue, Popper tweeted this:
Aside from Ladd McConkey, there isn't one receiver who should feel their job is safe with the Chargers next season.
It will be no surprise to see the Chargers select multiple receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft. A massive upgrade is needed if the franchise believes Herbert can take the next step.
