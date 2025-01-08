Justin Herbert reveals when he realized Jim Harbaugh was not like any other coach
In just one season under Jim Harbaugh, the Los Angeles Chargers look like a completely different franchise.
The Chargers have made the postseason in year one under Harbaugh. One of the biggest reasons the Chargers are a postseason team this year has been the growth of quarterback Justin Herbert.
MORE: Jim Harbaugh might not be COTY – but he is perfect for Chargers
Herbert has been the leader everyone hoped he would be. When speaking with the media on Tuesday, Herbert delivered one of the greatest stories about his head coach. A story that only Harbaugh could tell.
When discussing how he knew his coach was different, Herbert recalled a story that Harbaugh told that was such a Harbaugh moment that it had to be true.
The Chargers quarterback claimed that Harbaugh told the entire team that he remembers the day he was born.
Sounds crazy, right? Well, not if you're Harbaugh. The Harbaugh brothers will tell you that nobody has had it better than them, and Jim would know, especially if he remembers every single day of his life.
