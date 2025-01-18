Los Angeles Chargers should target 4 edge rushers in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers have a very important decision to make when it comes to free-agent edge rusher Khalil Mack.
Mack will be the biggest name on the market when it comes to edge rushers, so the team should expect many suitors for his service.
MORE: Chargers hint at plans for massive contract extension for superstar
If the team decides to go another route during free agency, here are four edge rushers the franchise should target.
Josh Sweat
Josh Sweat would be a perfect depth piece for the Chargers in 2025. Sweat finished the regular season with his second-highest sack total with 8.
Sweat also has age on his side, as the former fourth round pick will be just 28 years old next season.
Chase Young
Former top-five pick Chase Young is an excellent candidate for the Chargers to add next season. One shouldn't expect Young to start; however, he still can bring depth to the roster after his 5.5 sack season in 2024.
Haason Reddick
Haason Reddick and the New York Jets were at odds all season, which led to Reddick appearing in just 10 games for the team.
Before this season with the Jets, Reddick was a monster for the Philadelphia Eagles, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2022 and 2023.
If the Chargers feel that Reddick can get back to that level in 2025, reaching out to him this offseason would be a no-brainer.
Shaquil Barrett
Shaquil Barrett unretired late last season to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If that fire to play again is still around for 2025, Barrett would be another great veteran to bring on the Chargers' defense.
Barrett has had two seasons with double-digit sacks, and in his last full season in 2023, he ended with 4.5 sacks. The addition of Barrett would solely be for leadership and a rotational role.
