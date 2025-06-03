Los Angeles Chargers’ trade mistake corrected in 2010 NFL re-draft
The Los Angeles Chargers are always an interesting team to watch in NFL re-drafts.
There is, of course, the whole name-change thing after the team moved. Plus, as fans will also surely remember, plenty of mistakes. Some trades, too.
One great example is the 2010 NFL draft, where the then-San Diego Chargers moved all the way up to No. 12 from No. 28 to draft running back Ryan Mathews, a possible LaDainian Tomlinson replacement who could never stay healthy enough to match the expectations.
In a new 2010 re-draft from Pro Football Focus, the Chargers stay put at that No. 28 spot and go with offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, an undrafted free agent that year who carved out a nice career for himself:
“Villanueva, who played tight end, wide receiver, defensive lineman and offensive lineman throughout his college career, went undrafted in 2010 but became a key member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line, starting 107 of his 113 career games.”
Way back in 2010, the Chargers were trotting out names like Jeromey Clary and others in front of Philip Rivers, so more offensive line help could’ve been a good thing.
Keep in mind that, in staying put and making this move instead, the Chargers would have kept the second and fourth-round selections they traded away to move up and get a running back.
Fast forward all these years later, the Chargers were more than happy to sit still in the first round and take Omarion Hampton.
