Los Angeles Chargers' Tyler Conklin contract details emerge
The Los Angeles Chargers continued the trend of smooth-looking bargain additions in free agency with tight end Tyler Conklin.
While Conklin wasn’t a huge splash that some Chargers fans likely hoped for on the market or via trade, the contract details of the signing at least paint things in a nice budget light.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Conklin’s one-year deal with the Chargers has a base value of $3 million and the potential to go as high as $4.5 million.
That’s right in line with what the Chargers have done with other recent contracts at the position. The Chargers signed Hayden Hurst to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million last year and Will Dissly got a three-year deal worth $14 million that had an out built into it after just two seasons.
RELATED: Chargers close to losing top free-agent WR target left on market
The Chargers are banking on Conklin displaying some upside in a Justin Herbert-led offense, which is entirely possible after a few up-and-down seasons on the erratic New York Jets.
And in doing the contract in this manner, the Chargers leave the door open for another addition in free agency. That, or of course, the popular suggestion that is drafting someone like Michigan’s Colston Loveland in the first round of the NFL draft.
Like similar signings such as Andre James at center, Conklin isn’t a huge cap hit or long-term cost while also raising the floor of a position on the depth chart that really needed some help.
