Los Angeles Chargers updated depth chart after free agency moves
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't go overboard during NFL free agency, but they did make several changes to their roster.
Their biggest addition was Najee Harris, a running back they signed away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Outside of Harris, they brought back Mike Williams while picking up guard Mekhi Becton, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, and cornerback Donte Jackson.
Los Angeles lost several players as well, including receiver Joshua Palmer and pass rusher Joey Bosa — who both signed with the Buffalo Bills. With all those moves behind us, let's check out the updated depth chart for the Chargers.
Chargers offensive depth chart
Quarterback
- Justin Herbert
- Taylor Heinicke
Running Back
- Najee Harris
- Hassan Haskins
- Kimani Vidal
- Jaret Patterson
Wide Receiver
- Ladd McConkey
- Quentin Johnston
- Mike Williams
- Brenden Rice
- Derius Davis
- Jalen Reagor
- Dez Fitzpatrick
- Jaylen Johnson
Tight End
- Tyler Conklin
- Will Dissly
- Tucker Fisk
- McCallan Castles
Offensive Line
- Rashawn Slater, LT
- Zion Johnson, LG
- Bradley Bozeman, C
- Mekhi Becton, RG
- Joe Alt, RT
- Trey Pipkins, OT
- Tyler McLellan, OT
- Jamaree Salyer, G
- Karsen Barnhart, G
- Andre James, C/IOL
- Bucky Williams, C/IOL
One of the more underrated moves this offseason was signing Tyler Conklin at tight end. He had 449 yards and four touchdowns for the Jets in 2024, despite all their issues on offense. His best campaign was in 2023 when he went for 621 yards on 61 receptions.
He's not an elite pass-catcher but he's a viable starter who is rather underrated.
Chargers defensive depth chart
Defensive Line
- Da'Shawn Hand, DE
- Teair Tart, NT
- Otito Ogbonnia, DT
- Justin Eboigbe, DE
- Christopher Hinton, DE
- Naquan Jones, NT
- Scott Matlock, DT
EDGE
- Khalil Mack
- Tuli Tuipulotu
- Bud Dupree
- Caleb Murphy
- Chris Collins
- Tre'Mon Morris-Brash
Linebacker
- Denzel Perryman
- Daiyan Henley
- Junior Colson
- Troy Dye
- Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
- Del'Shawn Phillips
Cornerback
- Donte Jackson
- Cam Hart
- Tarheeb Still
- Benjamin St-Juste
- Ja'Sir Taylor
- Deane Leonard
Safety
- Derwin James
- Alohi Gilman
- Elijah Molden
- Tony Jefferson
- Emany Johnson
- Kendall Williamson
Losing Bosa will be tough but the Chargers did well to keep Khalil Mack around for one more year. Their defense has enough playmakers, including Derwin James and Bud Dupree, to make some noise — but they need more help at cornerback.
