A look into how Chargers balanced Ladd McConkey-Keenan Allen in Week 1
The Los Angeles Chargers' receiving core was on full display in their Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Many questioned the offense all offseason, as many believed Ladd McConkey would have to carry the bulk of the load once again. That wasn't the case on Friday, as the wealth was spread out between a few names.
It was Quentin Johnston who led the team in receiving with 79 yards and two touchdowns. McConkey was next with 74 yards on six catches, then the veteran Keenan Allen with 68 yards and a touchdown of his own. That's what Chargers fans have waited to see for a long time: Allen back doing what he does best.
When Allen came back to the Bolts last month, there was confusion as to how Greg Roman would employ both he and McConkey on the field at the same time. Both excel out of the slot, but were placed basically everywhere on Friday night.
This goes to show that no matter where Allen and McConkey line up, they're going to produce regardless. It showed up in Week 1, hopefully the same success will follow in Week 2 and for the rest of the season.
