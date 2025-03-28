Chargers player recruits former NFL DPOTY in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers feel like a team that might be done in NFL free agency.
But don’t tell defensive back Tony Jefferson.
During an exchange with Chargers fans on social media, Jefferson revealed that he would reach out to six-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Calais Campbell about joining the Chargers.
Joking and/or simple offseason banter or not, it’s hard to blame Chargers fans for getting excited about the idea.
Campbell, who turns 39 in September, still registered an 82.3 PFF grade last year with the Miami Dolphins and has plenty to offer. He did that, by the way, while playing on a paltry one-year deal worth $2 million while he seeks to contend for a title.
RELATED: Chargers proposed as trade destination for 49ers star during NFL draft
Even without Jefferson’s involvement, Campbell just feels like a Jim Harbaugh guy and a good fit for him at this stage of his career. The Chargers are contenders and could use the rotational help on the front seven after losing Poona Ford in free agency. Putting him in a rotation with Teair Tart and perhaps a rookie as early as Round 1 could work wonders for Jesse Minter's defense.
Maybe this one doesn’t happen, but the fit makes sense—and Jefferson might have an advantage compared to others because he spent time on the Baltimore Ravens with Campbell a few years ago.
